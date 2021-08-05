The extensive range of variants, features and options ensure that the new Trion provides customers, whether they be a small mixed arable farm looking for a simple, straightforward machine or a large arable unit looking for a more technically advanced combine to maximise output, with a Trion model that can be specified to truly ‘fit your farm’.

Several key new features within the TRION set it apart:

The extensive range of 20 models available.

The range of threshing systems available: straw walker, single rotor hybrid and twin-rotor hybrid.

The massive separation area for high-capacity threshing.

Jet Stream standard across all models.

New Cummins engines that provide optimum power for the size of combine.

Wide availability of wheeled, tracked Terra Trac and Montana hillside models.

A new design of Claas cab that brings higher cab comfort standards.

Tank capacities that set a new standard for this size of combine.

Extensive range of chopping options.

Extensive model range

The base Trion range comprises of two 500-range five-straw walker models, three 600 range six-straw walker models, including the Trion 640 which provides a new entry point into the six-straw walker market, and three 700-range Hybrid models, of which two have a single rotor and one has twin rotors.

Common to all Trion models is the well-proven APS primary threshing system designed to thresh out up to 90% of grains.

For greater throughput capacity, Trion 500 and 700 range machines are fitted with a 1,420mm-wide threshing system, increasing to 1,700mm for Trion 600 models.

For the Trion, the APS system comprises of a 450mm-diameter accelerator and a 600mm-diameter closed threshing drum, which is some 33% larger than the threshing drum on the Tucano.

As a result, the concave area is also greater, with the concave on Trion 600 models being 31% larger than on the Tucano 450 and the concave on Trion 700 models 9% bigger than on the Tucano 580.

The front concaves are interchangeable and the speed of all three drums is synchronised and adjusted using Cebis, which is also used for adjusting the concaves, which are also synchronised.

Secondary separation

All five- and six-straw walker Trion 500 and 600 models come as standard with the well proven Claas Multifinger Separation System (MSS), which evenly fluffs the straw for greater separation efficiency.

The straw walkers use an open walker design and are 4.4m long with four steps.

The total separation area for Trion 500 models is 6.25m2 rising to 7.48m2 for the Trion 600, which is a considerable increase on the Tucano and the largest of any combines of this size on the market.

Trion 730/720 Hybrid models come with a single 4.2m-long and 570mm-diameter rotor with six grates, while the larger Trion 750 has twin 4.2m-long and 445mm-diameter rotors with five grates.

A new feature is the hydraulic adjustment of four rotor flap ‘bomb doors’ and rotor speed is infinitely adjusted independently of the APS system using Cebis.

Another new feature on Claas combines of this size is the extremely efficient Jet Stream cleaning system using six or eight turbine fans, meaning this is now used across the complete Claas range.

Cummins engine power

Power for the Trion range comes from 8.9- or 6.7-litre Cummins six-cylinder Stage V standard engines.

These have been chosen not only on account of the optimum range of power outputs for across the whole Trion range, but also due to their ideal weight and their layout means that they are easy to access and maintain.

As standard, all Trion models come with Dynamic Power, which reduces engine power output when under load.

The rated engine speed is just 1,900rpm, dropping to 1,650 for road travel, so further helping to save fuel.

Extended Terra Trac and Montana models

As farmers pay more attention to the care of their soils, to meet customer demand for tracks on smaller combines, Terra Trac is now available on the five-straw walker Trion 530, making this the first Claas combine this size to have this option.

The Trion 530 is also the start point for versions with Montana hillside slope compensation.

Buyers can opt for having just lateral slope compensation of up to 18% or for both lateral and longitudinal compensation of up to 6% when the optional Multi-Contour is ordered. Power Trac all-wheel drive is also an option on all Montana models.

Latest in cab design

Greater operator comfort is ensured in the new design of cab that is fitted to the Trion range. Its spacious design has both more leg and head room.

The larger windscreen and narrower A-pillars give the operator excellent visibility over the cutterbar. Features include new seats that can swivel 30 degrees each way and footrests to ensure a comfortable seating position.

The 12-inch Cebis touchscreen colour monitor is easily adjusted independently of the armrest.

As previously, in addition to using the Cebis touchscreen, all the main combine functions can also be activated using buttons on the armrest.

The Cebis terminal also now accommodates the controls for Cemos Dialog and Cemos Automatic when fitted.

Four automatic steering systems are available for the Trion: laser poilot on the cutterbar; the cab-mounted field scanner; auto-pilot on maize headers; or the satellite-based GPS pilot, which is controlled using the new Cemis 1200 terminal.

High-capacity tanks

High capacity combines need high capacity tanks and here again, the Trion sets a new standard for this size of combine.

Tank sizes range for 8,000 litres on the Trion 520 up to a class-leading 12,000 litres on the Trion 750.

The unloading auger swings through 105 degrees for easy visibility and unloading rates range from 90 to 130 litres/second.

A new option is the availability of a pivoting spout, controlled using the C-motion control lever.

Being able to adjust the throw of grain from the spout will be particularly useful when working on side-hills or with deeper trailers.

Widespread chopping options

Turning to the back of the combine, again there is a wide selection of straw-chopper options to meet every need, from a standard mechanically controlled chopper through to the advanced electronically controlled radial power spreader chopping system with deflectors for wind compensation.