The tillage industry is concerned about weed control in beet crops, as popular herbicide Debut leaves the market. Debut was to be used up on farms by 20 August 2024.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a request for emergency use of the product, containing the now banned active ingredient triflusulfuron-methyl, was lodged by the Irish Farmers' Association last year and is now near the final stages of a decision in the Department of Agriculture.

Debut is a key herbicide used to control weeds such as charlock and volunteer rape in beet crops. With the rise in the area of brassica crops for both forage and oilseed rape, these weeds are becoming more of an issue.

These weeds can lower the yield of crops, while also making harvesting more difficult. Industry sources suggest beet yield - and therefore fodder supplies - could decline by as much as 30% without Debut and that while yields can be maintained to high levels without it, more time is needed to improve herbicide programmes.

Rates of other herbicides will also likely need to be increased to control weeds.

Alternatives

Smart beet or Conviso beet helps to control these weeds. These beet varieties are bred to allow for the use of Conviso 1 herbicide. Together, the package allows for difficult weeds to be controlled.

Up to now, Smart beet varieties have had lower yields than conventional beet, but a new fodder beet is now coming near yields achieved by conventional varieties. However, seed for these crops is limited while it makes its way on to the market.

Seed sales

Industry reports suggest merchants are rethinking the level of beet seed that they will purchase, as without Debut and a significant supply of Smart beet, there is a high risk of weed problems in crops this year.

Members of the industry are concerned that farmers will face difficult weed problems and harvesting challenges as a result of the product exiting the market.

Other countries have a derogation

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that Croatia and Hungary have secured emergency use of the product for this season and France may also be looking for emergency use of the product this season.

Members of the industry are concerned and while they see alternatives coming down the line, they are not here yet.

They claim that the country is not ready to be without Debut at present and added that another season or two are needed to ensure agronomy programmes can be trialled to improve weed control without the product.

The Irish Farmers Journal has asked the Department of Agriculture for an update on the request for emergency use of the product.