Listen to this special podcast on the Minister's decision to propose to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure.

On this special The Last Straw Podcast, Jack Kennedy talks to tillage editor Siobhán Walsh on where we currently stand on the Straw Incorporation Measure.

Farmers Pádraig Connery from Waterford and Danny Doyle from Kildare tell us how they have already chopped and fear they won't be paid.

They detail the money they will lose if the scheme is abandoned, how they don't know whether to keep chopping crops or not and the the loss of confidence in the Department of Agriculture. Stephen Robb shares reaction from farmers across the country and the view from Donegal.

Kieran McEvoy of the Irish Farmers' Association and Bobby Miller of the Irish Grain Growers Group detail what the Minister has said in talks and when they will meet next.

Listen here: