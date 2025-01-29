Professor Frank O'Mara, Teagasc director said it was 'almost miraculous the way the job of sowing was completed' by tillage farmers last spring. \ Dylan Vaughan

Director of Teagasc, Frank O’Mara, told the Teagasc National Tillage Conference on Wednesday that Irish tillage farmers need to get more crops into higher-value markets.

He said that 2024 was a challenging year with weather and that it was “almost miraculous the way the job of sowing was completed in the spring”. He added that while spring crop yields were above expectations, incomes were still low.

O’Mara explained that tillage farm incomes recovered in 2024, but from a low base. A further increase to €42,000 is predicted in 2025. This is why higher-value markets are important.

He said it was “very positive” to see the examination of markets for tillage crops included in the Food Vision Tillage Report.

Carbon emissions

The head of Teagasc said that work will continue this year on finding ways to measure carbon emissions on tillage farms and incorporate tillage farms into AgNav – the new system that currently measures the carbon footprint of livestock farms.

O’Mara commented that “this work is laying the foundation to promoting the low environmental credentials” which he said were the lowest of the farming sectors.

He said that Teagasc will continue to support the tillage sector because “a sustainable and profitable tillage sector is essential for the ag industry”.