(Pictured L-R) Ciara Egan, Sustainability and Responsibility Specialist at Irish Distillers, Eoin Lowry, Head of Agri Sector at Bank of Ireland, Susan Maher, Agri Development Manager at Bank of Ireland and Graham Caulwell, Head of Sustainability and Compliance at Irish Distillers mark the launch of the partnership in east Cork.

Irish Distillers is partnering with Bank of Ireland (BOI) to offer Enviroflex sustainability-linked loans.

This marks the first time that tillage farmers will be able to avail of discounted flexible finance with BOI.

Primarily used by the dairy sector in 2024, Enviroflex loans are designed to incentivise farmers to continue implementing sustainability focused improvements on their land.

Commenting on the announcement, Graham Caulwell, head of sustainability and compliance at Irish Distillers said that the company is committed to working with growers to respond to the challenges of climate change and promote sustainable agriculture.

“We are proud to partner with Bank of Ireland to provide further funding options to tillage farmers to strengthen our shared goal of improving our collective environmental footprint through new practices and innovative technologies and supporting the economic viability of barley growing in Ireland.”

Flexible finance

The sustainability-linked finance option is now available to participants of Irish Distillers’ Sustainable Green Spring Barley Scheme.

The scheme was launched in 2020, for barley growers to support the long-term viability of the sector in Ireland by incentivising growers for delivering environmental and biodiversity initiatives on their farms.

To qualify for an additional financial premium as part of this scheme, barley growers are required to implement eight essential measures, and must also choose an additional three to four measures which specifically have a direct and positive impact on biodiversity.

Eoin Lowry, BOI head of Agri Sector added that this will further support the ambition to make this product more widely available across the agriculture industry.

“A vast number of dairy farmers looking to enhance their farms sustainability have already availed of Enviroflex loans, and we now look forward to working with Irish Distillers to reward tillage farmers who implement more sustainable farming practices with discounted finance options.”

Read more

BOI loans of up to €500,000 available to Arrabawn suppliers

New Enviroflex loans for suppliers of North Cork Creameries

Barley passing for malting but yields vary