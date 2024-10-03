Paul O' Hanlon of O'Shea Farms with a full load of Rooster potatoes at Knockgraffon, Cahir, Co Tipperary, heading for long-term storage. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week’s episode of the Tillage Podcast, we have an exclusive interview with Malting Company of Ireland CEO Paul McGillicuddy.

Paul tells us about plans for expansion, improved efficiencies and the need to purchase 25,000 more tonnes of malting barley in 2026.

We chat to Goldcrop’s Dave Barry on harvesting maize and new beet varieties and we have the first of the harvest grain prices, as well as an update from Budget 2025.

You can listen to the podcast here: