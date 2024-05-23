Corn and soybeans growing in Illinois in the US.

On this week’s show, we report from the US, where we’re seeing plenty of corn and soybeans being planted and emerging.

Editor Jack Kennedy and dairy editor Aidan Brennan join us to talk about what we’re seeing and have updates from visits to Archer Daniels Midland Company and Bayer Crop Science.

Back at home, we visited Ronan Lynch at Deeside Agri Services in Co Louth last week.

We walked crops with Ronan and give a rundown on where crops are at and what’s looking good and where the issues are.

We give you the US take on grain markets and discuss sustainability and renewables.

The Tillage Podcast is sponsored by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: