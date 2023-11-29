Over 15,000 IFA members have so far cast their vote by post to decide who will lead the farm organisation in 2024 and beyond.

In these days when farming needs a voice most, Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton have put their hands up to be farmers’ IFA representative on the national and European stage.

Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy have likewise stepped forward for the deputy president role. Branch voting is now complete, but postal votes can still be received until close of business on Monday, 11 December.

No matter who your vote is for, make sure to cast it in good time.