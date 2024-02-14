Time is running out (31 March) for planting trees like Whitethorn quicks for those farmers that selected it as a measure in ACRES.

I understand we are importing about five times the amount of trees like Whitethorn quicks than we grow here in Ireland, given the demand from the number of farmers in ACRES and the number that have ticked the box for planting young trees.

I don’t see why this measure could not slip into next year or even the year after that, so the volume of trees required is spread out. It would allow Irish nurseries a chance to fill the gap, and limit our exposure to more diseases.

Good to see new measures announced on timber imports to curtail spruce beetle spread.