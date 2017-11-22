Watch: beef farm and mansion among Meath offerings

An €800,000 beef farm and a beautiful Georgian residence, both in Meath, are among the top properties up for grabs this week.

The first of these properties is Bellewstown House in Bellewstown, Co Meath. Built almost 300 years ago, this property does not shy away from tradition. Nestled in the beautiful countryside, this six bedroom period house is rested on six acres of good ground.

The guide price is close to €1m – €985,000 to be precise.

The house has all the elements of a country home, with a superb entrance hall and feature staircase catching the eye. The elegant drawing room, with its south facing aspect and a marble fireplace is a comfortable room in which to relax. Across the hall is a spacious formal dining room with marble fireplace and display units. To the rear of the residence is a dual aspect family room, perfect for the winter months.

€800,000 for ‘finest’ beef farm in Longwood

Bellewstown is not the only holding to be offered by Sherry Fitzgerald in prime agricultural territory in Meath.

Also up for grabs is an 83 acre beef farm located in Ballynabarny, Longwood.

Offered in two lots and the entire, the land is described as the best beef fattening farm in that area by the auctioneer handling the sale, Tom Fox. In prime beef country, that is quite a statement.

The farm

The farm itself is divided by a country road, ensuring that there is plenty of road frontage. The largest lot is 50 acres of top-quality ground, with the remaining 32 acres of similar spec just across the road.

The residence

There is also a four bedroom two story residence on the farm, which is in need of total refurbishment. As well as this, there are a number of farm buildings, including a hay shed that will require investment and modernisation to extract its potential.

The guide

The guide for this property, which is being sold by private treaty, is €800,000. The significant interest from both within and outside Ireland would suggest that a sale is likely.

