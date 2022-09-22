Lowest temperatures at night will drop to 3°C. \ CJ Nash

Friday

Friday will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with highest temperatures of 14°C to 17°C with light or moderate northwest breezes, Met Éireann has said.

It will be largely dry and clear, with light isolated showers. It will be a chilly night, with lowest temperatures of 3°C to 7°C.

Saturday

Scattered showers are forecast on Saturday, but it will be mostly dry with sunny spells.

It will be another fresh day, with highest temperatures of 14°C to 17°C, Met Éireann said.

Saturday night is forecast to be dry and cool, with light northwest winds and it will turn cloudier overnight.

There will be lows of 3°C to 7°C.

Sunday

Sunday is forecast to be a cloudier day, with scattered showers and highest temperatures of 14°C to 17°C.

Met Éireann said it will turn breezy later in the day, with moderate to fresh westerly winds developing and a spell of rain is forecast during Sunday night.

Overnight lows will range between 8°C and 11°C.

Next week

Next Monday is forecast to be showery, with some bright intervals and it will feel chilly with highs of 13°C to 16° in a brisk northwest wind.

Temperatures are to remain a little lower than the seasonal norm heading into midweek, with further showers in a northerly airflow.

Management notes

In this week’s dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan writes about bloat, fertiliser and managing nitrate bands.

Beef

This week's beef management notes look at getting weaning right, managing grass supplies and profiles some upcoming BDGP sales.

Sheep

For sheep farmers, Darren Carty looks at ram breeding concerns, health risks and Sheep Welfare Scheme tasks.

Tillage

Andy Doyle looks at planting and soil testing in this week’s tillage management notes.