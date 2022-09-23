The Irish Farmers Journal at the National Ploughing Championships 2022. \ Philip Doyle

We were live from the National Ploughing Championships at Rathnieska, Co Laois, for this week's news podcast, with all the latest farming news.

We bring you details of Government budget proposals to include farmers under an energy scheme for businesses and examine whether it will be for all farmers or some.

Political correspondent and tillage farmer Pat O’Toole gives his views on how this week’s Ploughing went and discusses the mood of farmers on the ground.

Our Irish Country Living colleague Anne O’Donoghue explains a Government grant which will see up to €50,000 provided for one-off derelict rural houses.

News correspondent Noel Bardon looks at the key findings from our Irish Farmers Journal survey of over 1,500 farmers and looks at how almost all of them have farm profitability concerns.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan brings us farmer views from the Ploughing.

Listen in for the latest.