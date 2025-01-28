The trading relationship between the EU and the United States is “absolutely paramount” for Ireland, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Speaking to journalists at the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on Monday, he said that while Ireland exports a lot of food and drink produce to the US market, there are a lot of Irish companies employing thousands of American people in America.

“In my engagement with American counterparts, I will be highlighting the mutual benefit of that trading relationship,” he said.

The Minister said that if there are negatives to that trading relationship, such as the tariffs hinted at by US president Donald Trump, then “we’ll have to deal with that from EU perspective”. He said that he will be articulating the importance of that relationship for Ireland.

In what was his first meeting of EU agriculture ministers, the Kildare South TD said that he will work closely with his counterparts in the run-up to Ireland’s EU presidency in the second half of 2026.

“I am committed to ensuring that Ireland has a strong and credible voice in EU decision-making on a range of important issues which will impact the future direction of the agri-food and fisheries sectors,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon at the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on Monday.

On the council agenda this week were discussions on strengthening the position of the farmer in the food supply chain, CAP simplification and EU trade.

Food supply chain

In the discussion on strengthening the position of the farmer in the food supply chain, through changes to strengthen cross-border co-operation on unfair trading practices and the rules providing for written contracts, the Minister lent his support to the European Commissioner for Agriculture’s proposals to further strengthen farmers’ position in the food supply chain and to further protect them against unfair trading practices.

In the discussion on CAP simplification, Minister Heydon called for the council to concentrate on changes that will make the biggest impact for farmers and administrations in reducing administrative burdens.

On trade, the Minister recognised the importance of international trade, which is critically important for Irish farmers and the food industry, and relayed concerns about the Mercosur trade deal.

“There are real concerns from sectors which are vulnerable, particularly beef. It is difficult to justify an agreement to EU farmers if we are not satisfied that other farmers are subject to the same high standards requiring them to farm in a sustainable manner,” he said.

Read more

Trump presidency a concern for Irish farmers