Certified Irish Angus, along with its processor partners ABP and Kepak, will return to the National Ploughing Championships in 2024 for their 25th year. Visitors to the stand will be presented with an abundance of positive and innovative information and ideas.

The combination of the three companies offers visitors an insight into every aspect of beef production, processing and marketing. There will also be information on the career opportunities that exist for anyone starting their career or looking for a change.

A substantial part of the display will be the popular Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition. Five new finalist schools from around the country will meet and receive their five Angus cross calves. These students will be on hand to explain the research projects they will be undertaking over the next eighteen months as they watch their calves grow to maturity.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Charlie Smith from Certified Irish Angus said: “The partnership of Certified Irish Angus, ABP and Kepak has been delivering value to beef farmers over the past 27 years in the form of consistent, reliable bonuses for suitable animals. Further developments have been added in recent years and now individual sustainability bonus programmes are available through ABP and Kepak respectively.

News / Farming 31032023. No Repro Fee. Pictured are students, Oisin Colleran, and Cormac Delaney, Amy Higgins and Peter O’Neill, from Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew, Co Galway, who were announced as the overall winners of the 2023 Certified Irish Angus School’s Competition sponsored by ABP and Kepak at an awards ceremony in Croke Park. The four students secured the win after impressing the judges with their research project which focussed on “Improving Quality of Beef for Consumers” for the prestigious cattle-rearing competition, now celebrating its ninth year. Photo Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography.

Senior personnel from both processors will be in attendance on all three days to explain how these new initiatives can benefit farmers.

“The support of our processor partners has been a vital part of developing a unique breeding initiative. The Elite Breed Improvement Programme was developed and is operated in association with Dovea Genetics,” Smith said.

Together, an investment was made in the purchase of an Aberdeen Angus bull Drumcrow Tribesman who now stands in Dovea’s stud. Male sexed semen from this bull was subsidised by Certified Irish Angus to pedigree breeders who became part of the initiative.

Trása Bracken (speaking) , Sinead Bracken, Chloe McDermot and Mary-Ellen Colton from Mercy Secondary School in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath with Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue on the Teagasc stand where they gave away a black Angus. The Four Students were finalists in last year’s Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition, and last year they donated one of their prize winning animals to Hooves 4 Hospice. \ Philip Doyle

The added incentive for farmers was a €200 refund from Certified Irish Angus for pedigree breeders when eligible bulls were sold to a dairy farmer. Certified Irish Angus staff will be on hand to explain the financial benefits of the Elite Breed Improvement Programme along with cross-sectoral solutions to benefit pedigree breeders, dairy farmers and beef producers.

The quality of Drumcrow Tribesman AA8172 has been clear to see in the 2024 progeny that has been exhibited at livestock shows this summer. Most recently one of his sons, Carrowboy Wilton, owned by Alan and Frank Gibbons, was crowned senior champion at the Aldi Irish Angus Bull Calf Championships at the Iverk Show. This bull will be displayed on the stand along with 25 more of Drumcrow Tribesman’s sons and daughters.

Jack Larkin, Shane King and Eoin Robinson, Mercy Secondary School, Kilbeggan. Finalists in the Certified Irish Angus 2023 Schools Competition./ Donal O' Leary

These have been bred from Friesian cows and will make up the 25 calves being presented to the students. These calves have performed well at every stage and are now showing all the traits to be early maturing and soft fleshing with enormous potential for carcase conformation and weight.

Finally, Certified Irish Angus will be launching a number of new functions to its online members portal. These include exclusive access to a supply of superior dairy cross calves, breeding bulls and store cattle along with cattle booking facilities and slaughter data in real time. A number of large interactive screens showcased by staff will allow farmer members to see how the Certified Irish Angus portal can be used for their benefit.

Smith said: “If you are attending this year’s National Ploughing Championships the Certified Irish Angus stand has something for every member of the family. Visit Certified Irish Angus, ABP and Kepak to enjoy a friendly and informative chat along with a cup of tea and the finest beef sandwich.”