Factory closures for the Christmas holidays mean that the beef trade is on a steady footing in Northern Ireland.

Plants are open for business on Friday 27 December and, looking to the week ahead, all factories will close on 1 January, but will operate as normal on the other four days.

Due to holiday closures, factory agents are finding it easier to source cattle to meet throughput requirements, although several indicate there is no backlog in the system.

With the trade holding steady, base quotes are unchanged at 508p/kg for animals at U-3 conformation.

Some plants are holding quotes 4p to 6p/kg below this level to keep a lid on the value of Angus cattle, as bonuses apply on top of official base price.

However, with plenty of competition for cattle and a rampant live trade, farmers should be using this to their advantage when negotiating for higher prices.

Deals

Reports indicate the bulk of throughput is currently being supplied by regular finishers on a weekly kill arrangement.

Farmers indicate plants continue to work at opening prices around 518p/kg, with 520p to 524p/kg on offer for a good supply of in-spec steers and heifers.

Higher prices are available where farmers can deliver bigger numbers and have a steady supply of animals to come on the market in January.

Young bulls are moving at 510p/kg, but deals of 516p and 518p/kg are available on animals meeting market specification on the 16-month age limit and carcase weight.

Cull cows are holding on a 400p/kg base for O+3 animals with deals of 410p to 430p/kg for good-quality suckler types.

Sheep

Lamb quotes are also unchanged, as the Christmas holidays have caused greater disruption to kill schedules at local plants.

Quotes of 670p and 680p/kg remain in place, but deals at 700p/kg remain common place. Marts reopen next week and will provide an outlet for slaughter-fit lambs where farmers face delays in moving animals for slaughter.

Marts held prior to Christmas saw firm demand, with Dungannon selling lambs at 24kg to £150, 23kg at £144, 22kg to £138 and 20.5kg to £133.

In Plumbridge, lambs at 24.6kg made £150 with 23.9kg at £142. In Hilltown, heavy lambs from 27kg to 30kg made £172 to £176. Lambs at 24.8kg made £150, 22kg made £128 to £135, with 20kg at £124. Store lambs at 18kg made £128.50, with 17kg at £120.

Beef trade ends 2024 on a high