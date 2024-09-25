This March 2021-born Limousin in-calf heifer is due to calve in December 2024 and sold for €3,000.

The Monaghan-based McAnenly family have built up a big reputation of bringing out high-end heifers for their annual Mableview Farm in-calf heifer sale in Elphin.

Last Friday night’s sale was no exception, with some top-quality heifers meeting high demand.

A number of fatstock cattle producers were in attendance to secure some potential show cattle for the summers ahead.

The majority of the bulls were in-calf to AI Limousin bulls.

The sale topped out at €8,800 for a March 2021-born Belgian Blue in-calf heifer sold to a Donegal farmer.

Other top prices included €7,000 for a July 2021-born heifer and €6,500 for a June 2021-born Belgian Blue in-calf heifer, both making their way to a Monaghan suckler farmer.

Anything with Belgian Blue breeding sold very well on the night.

The sale achieved a 100% clearance rate, with the average sale price coming in at €3,440/head.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Elphin Mart manager Ciaran Lynch said: “We had great online activity all night with a lot of heifers selling online on the night.

“We had customers from as far away as Cork and Carlow bidding for heifers on the night. Heifers of that high a quality are hard to come by now.”

In pictures

This March 2021-born Charolais in-calf heifer is due to calve in November 2024 and sold for €4,200.

This March 2021-born Belgian Blue in-calf heifer sold for €8,800.

This July 2021-born in-calf heifer is due to calve in November 2024 to EBY and sold for €7,000.

This June 2021-born Limousin in-calf heifer is due to calve in November 2024 and sold for €3,000.

This June 2021-born Limousin in-calf heifer is due to calve in November 2024 and sold for €3,700 .