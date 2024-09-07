The class prizewinners at Castleisland Mart's fat stock show and sale are lined up for the judging of the champion of the show.

Castleisland Mart rolled back the years for the Co Kerry mart's annual fat stock show and sale on Wednesday last with a packed yard.

A total of 1,149 cattle went through the ring, with only a half dozen unsold.

Trade was consistent throughout, with heavy continental cattle of all classes mainly selling for between €2.90/kg and €3.10/kg.

A share exceeded this price range too, with the top price of the sale going to a six-year-old Charolais-cross cow. She weighed 912kg and sold for €3,100 (€3.40/kg).

Demand was greatest for forward cows and heavy forward stores, with no difference in price when it came to under or over 30 months.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Neilus McAuliffe said: "We had a serious yard of cattle, one of the best we've had here in years. It was a credit to the farmers to turn out such super stock and they got great prices.

"We had plenty customers a good mix of factory buyers those buying for further feeding. We had a good few buyers from the north too so that was a help too."

In pictures

There was a huge turnout of stock at Castleisland Mart's annual fat stock show and sale on Wednesday last.

This May 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 760kg and sold for €2,340 (€3.08/kg).

This February 2021-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 866kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.66/kg).

This March 2023-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 644kg and sold for €1,770 (€2.75/kg).

This April 2022-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 785kg and sold for €2,130 (€2.71/kg).

These June 2020-born Limousin-cross bullocks weighed 779kg and sold for €2,370 (€3.04/kg).

These April 2022-born Limousin-cross heifers weighed 607kg and sold for €1,810 (€2.98/kg).

This March 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 686kg and sold for €2,040 (€2.97/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 800kg and sold for €2,480 (€3.10/kg).

This May 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 742kg and sold for €2,290 (€3.09/kg).

This February 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,200 (€2.97/kg).

This November 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock was reserve champion of the show and sale. He weighed 798kg and sold for €2,680 (€3.36/kg).

This March 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer was supreme champion of the show and sale. She weighed 708kg and sold for €2,400 (€3.39/kg).

Rosettes ready to be awarded at Castleisland Mart's annual fat stock show and sale.

John Joe O'Connor, Currow owner of the champion animal at Castleisland Mart's fat stock show and sale with his Belgian Blue-cross heifer. Also included are Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from sponsors McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills, John Hayes, judge and Timmy Horan, mart chairman.

Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from sponsors McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills present Declan Sheehan, Glencar with his prize for having reserve champion animal at the show and sale. Also included are mart chairman, Timmy Horan and judge, John Hayes.

(L to R) Timmy Horan, mart chairman, John Hayes, judge, Eamonn Moriarty, Currow winner of best cow, Gearoid O'Shea, sponsor, Andrew Brosnan, Kilcummin, runner up in best cow class and Connie Horan from sponsors McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills.

John O'Connor, Scartaglen receiving his second place prize for the butchers heifer class from sponsors Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills.

Thomas Quinn receives his prize for best butchers heifer from sponsor Connie Horan from McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills. Also included are Timmy Horan, mart chairman, John Hayes, judge, Gearoid O'Shea sponsor,

James Joy, Killorglin receiving his second place prize in the non-continental heifer class from sponsors Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills.

John and Mary Crowley, Gneeveguilla receiving their prize for the best pen of heifers at Castleisland Marts annual fat stock show and sale. Also included (L o R)John Kerins, mart committee, Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from sponsors McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills.

(L to R) John Kerins, mart committee, Gearoid O'Shea, sponsor, Laura and Murt Nolan, Tournafulla accepting first prize for their best non-continental heifer from Connie Horan from McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills, Jerry Nolan.

(l to R) Timmy Horan, mart chairman, Sean Brosnan, mart secretary, Jerry O'Riordan, Kiskeam, winner of best continental heifer, Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from sponsors McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills.

Paudie Breen, Scartaglen accepting the prize for best pen of bullocks on behalf of David S Cahill, Chicago, Illinois, USA from sponsors Gearoid O'Shea and Connie Horan from McDonnell Bros Rhyno Mills. Also included is mart chairman Timmy Horan.