The class prizewinners at Castleisland Mart's fat stock show and sale are lined up for the judging of the champion of the show.

Castleisland Mart rolled back the years for the Co Kerry mart’s annual fat stock show and sale on Wednesday last with a packed yard.

A total of 1,149 cattle went through the ring, with only a half dozen unsold.

Trade was consistent throughout, with heavy continental cattle of all classes mainly selling for between €2.90/kg and €3.10/kg.

The tops of Angus- and Hereford-crosses were hitting into this price range too and the rest of their comrades weren’t too far behind.

A share exceeded this price range too, with the top price of the sale going to a six-year-old Charolais-cross cow. She weighed 912kg and sold for €3,100 (€3.40/kg).

Demand was greatest for forward cows and heavy forward stores, with no difference in price when it came to under or over 30 months.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Neilus McAuliffe said: “We had a serious yard of cattle, one of the best we’ve had here in years.

“It was a credit to the farmers to turn out such super stock and they got great prices.

“We had plenty of customers - a good mix of factory buyers, those buying for further feeding. We had a good few buyers from the north too, so that was a help.”

In pictures

This May 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 760kg and sold for €2,340 (€3.08/kg).

This February 2021-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 866kg and sold for €2,300 (€2.66/kg).

This March 2023-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 644kg and sold for €1,770 (€2.75/kg).

This April 2022-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 785kg and sold for €2,130 (€2.71/kg).

This March 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 686kg and sold for €2,040 (€2.97/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais-cross cow weighed 800kg and sold for €2,480 (€3.10/kg).

This February 2021-born Limousin-cross bullock weighed 740kg and sold for €2,200 (€2.97/kg).

This November 2022-born Limousin-cross bullock was reserve champion of the show and sale. He weighed 798kg and sold for €2,680 (€3.36/kg).