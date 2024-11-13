Prices continue to edge upwards at NI plants for prime cattle and fat lambs.

Processors are currently operating kill lines at capacity and with cattle agents eager to meet throughput requirements, there are deals to be made on in-spec animals.

Base prices have increased by 4p to 488p/kg for U-3 grading animals, narrowing the gap to the actual prices on offer for prime cattle.

Reports indicate 500p/kg is freely available as an opening price and there are plenty of cattle moving at this level.

Farmers with greater negotiating power are faring better, with reports of 504p to 506p/kg on offer, depending on numbers.

Similar prices are on offer for good-quality heifers suited to butcher and wholesale outlets, with higher prices reserved for specialist finishers.

The rise in base price means Angus cattle are trading between 510p and 525p/kg, depending on conformation and bonus payment.

Young bulls are moving from a base of 490p/kg, but where farmers have a good supply of in-spec animals, prices are in the region of 494p to 500p/kg.

Deals that include free transport continue to be offered in lieu of prices above 500p/kg and they are being accepted, as are deals that waive penalties on out-of-spec animals.

While prices at local plants are edging up, they fall well short of Britain, with abattoirs in Scotland paying above 530p/kg for U grading animals and plants in England paying above 520p/kg.

Last week, the average price for steers and heifers at local plants rose by 2.4p to 492.08p/kg, with U3 steers up 0.2p to 500.6p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade rose 1.9p to 502.5p/kg, with bulls up 1p to 490.7p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows remains relatively steady, with prices on younger suckler types running from 390p to 400p/kg.

Some farmers indicate there is some resistance from factories when negotiating on older cows with a greater dairy breed influence. Reports put deals on such animals ranging between 360p and 380p/kg, depending on quality and numbers available.

NI sheep: deals on price and carcase weight

The live ring is moving further ahead of factory prices, with sales held this week up 10p/kg or £4 to £5/head.

Local plants have officially held on quotes of 625p/kg, but 630p/kg is available and deals made at 640p to 650p/kg at the 22kg weight limit, with some reports of deals to 23kg.

In Gortin, a record trade saw lambs selling to £162.50 for 29.5kg, £160 for 30.50kg, 24kg to £137, with 22.5kg to £134, up £4 on last week.

Kilrea sold 1,200 lambs from 570p to 712p/kg, up 24p/kg for lighter lambs. Store lambs made 712p/kg for 17kg at £121, 18kg at £125.50, while fat lambs at 24kg made £137, 21kg at £128 and a big run from 590p to 615p/kg.

There was a strong trade in Markethill for a smaller show of 760 head, with prices up by 10p to 32p/kg on last week as 21.5kg hit £139, 20.2kg at £129, 25.5kg to £154.50 and 24.3kg at £139.

Store lambs at 13.1kg made £98, 15.8kg at £115 and 17kg made £119.

In Saintfield, a strong trade saw 940 head sell from 595p to 770p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier lambs and 70p/kg for lightweights. The best lambs at 30kg made £157, 27kg to £155, 24kg to £142.50, 21kg to £131.50, with stores from 16kg to 18kg on £111 to £124, up £5 on last week.

In Ballymena, the trade was strong. Lambs at 23kg made £139.50 and 21kg made £137, up £6 on last week. Stores at 17.5kg made £121.

Fat ewes

There is a steady trade for fat ewes. In Gortin, ewes topped £198, with a run from £144 to £190. Kilrea sold to £200. In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £140 to £238, with plainer sorts from £60 to £120. In Saintfield, Texels sold to £225, with a run from £160 to £211.

