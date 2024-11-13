Processors are currently operating kill lines at capacity and with cattle agents eager to meet throughput requirements, there are deals to be made on in-spec animals.
Base prices have increased by 4p to 488p/kg for U-3 grading animals, narrowing the gap to the actual prices on offer for prime cattle.
Reports indicate 500p/kg is freely available as an opening price and there are plenty of cattle moving at this level.
Farmers with greater negotiating power are faring better, with reports of 504p to 506p/kg on offer, depending on numbers.
Similar prices are on offer for good-quality heifers suited to butcher and wholesale outlets, with higher prices reserved for specialist finishers.
The rise in base price means Angus cattle are trading between 510p and 525p/kg, depending on conformation and bonus payment.
Young bulls are moving from a base of 490p/kg, but where farmers have a good supply of in-spec animals, prices are in the region of 494p to 500p/kg.
Deals that include free transport continue to be offered in lieu of prices above 500p/kg and they are being accepted, as are deals that waive penalties on out-of-spec animals.
While prices at local plants are edging up, they fall well short of Britain, with abattoirs in Scotland paying above 530p/kg for U grading animals and plants in England paying above 520p/kg.
Last week, the average price for steers and heifers at local plants rose by 2.4p to 492.08p/kg, with U3 steers up 0.2p to 500.6p/kg.
Heifers at the same grade rose 1.9p to 502.5p/kg, with bulls up 1p to 490.7p/kg.
Cows
Processing demand for cull cows remains relatively steady, with prices on younger suckler types running from 390p to 400p/kg.
Some farmers indicate there is some resistance from factories when negotiating on older cows with a greater dairy breed influence. Reports put deals on such animals ranging between 360p and 380p/kg, depending on quality and numbers available.
NI sheep: deals on price and carcase weight
The live ring is moving further ahead of factory prices, with sales held this week up 10p/kg or £4 to £5/head.
Local plants have officially held on quotes of 625p/kg, but 630p/kg is available and deals made at 640p to 650p/kg at the 22kg weight limit, with some reports of deals to 23kg.
In Gortin, a record trade saw lambs selling to £162.50 for 29.5kg, £160 for 30.50kg, 24kg to £137, with 22.5kg to £134, up £4 on last week.
Kilrea sold 1,200 lambs from 570p to 712p/kg, up 24p/kg for lighter lambs. Store lambs made 712p/kg for 17kg at £121, 18kg at £125.50, while fat lambs at 24kg made £137, 21kg at £128 and a big run from 590p to 615p/kg.
There was a strong trade in Markethill for a smaller show of 760 head, with prices up by 10p to 32p/kg on last week as 21.5kg hit £139, 20.2kg at £129, 25.5kg to £154.50 and 24.3kg at £139.
Store lambs at 13.1kg made £98, 15.8kg at £115 and 17kg made £119.
In Saintfield, a strong trade saw 940 head sell from 595p to 770p/kg, up 20p/kg for heavier lambs and 70p/kg for lightweights. The best lambs at 30kg made £157, 27kg to £155, 24kg to £142.50, 21kg to £131.50, with stores from 16kg to 18kg on £111 to £124, up £5 on last week.
In Ballymena, the trade was strong. Lambs at 23kg made £139.50 and 21kg made £137, up £6 on last week. Stores at 17.5kg made £121.
Fat ewes
There is a steady trade for fat ewes. In Gortin, ewes topped £198, with a run from £144 to £190. Kilrea sold to £200. In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £140 to £238, with plainer sorts from £60 to £120. In Saintfield, Texels sold to £225, with a run from £160 to £211.
