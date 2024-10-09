Base quotes have increased on prime cattle in Northern Ireland, while lamb prices are rising at marts.

There is a steadier outlook within the beef trade this week, although there has been upward movement in base quotes.

A 4p/kg increase at the upper end of the market brings official quotes to 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals, easing back to 472p/kg at the lower end of base prices.

The rise in quotes narrows the differential to price deals for conventional cattle and benefits farmers finishing animals under breed schemes, such as Aberdeen Angus, as bonuses apply on top of official base prices.

Outside of such schemes, most reports indicate factory agents remain hungry for cattle, and prices are generally opening around the 496p/kg mark.

There are animals moving at this level, although most reports indicate it mainly applied to farmers with less negotiating power.

Regular finishers and farmers with greater numbers continue to secure deals in the region of 500p/kg for in-spec animals, with 2p to 4p/kg more for a good supply of butcher-type heifers.

Young bulls are moving around the 490p/kg mark for in-spec animals, although deals are in the mid-480p/kg price range for animals exceeding carcase weight limits.

Free transport is also being offered to farmers in-lieu of higher prices, as are deals that waive penalties on out-of-spec animals and in some instances, flat rate prices are available at plants servicing wholesale markets.

Last week, the average price across all steers and heifers increased by 2.3p to 487.37p/kg, although U3 steers eased by 1.3p to 495.8p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade rose by 0.4p to 498.2p/kg with young bulls down 3p to 488.2p/kg.

Prices at local plants are falling further behind Britain, where prime cattle have broken through the 530p/kg barrier in Scotland with 520p/kg and above on offer in England.

Cows

Quotes on cows remain on 375p/kg for O+3 animals with deals for good quality suckler types trading anywhere from 390p to 410p/kg depending on age and conformation.

NI sheep: Live trade drives on

There were smaller shows in the marts this week and with fewer lambs on offer, prices rose £2 to £3 per head.

That leaves factory quotes lagging well behind at 590p/kg, although deals of 600p and 610p/kg are freely available to 22kg dedweight.

In Gortin, a solid trade saw lambs make £144 for 32kg, £143 for 28kg, 24kg to £137, and 22kg to £123.

Kilrea sold 1,300 lambs from 555p to 617p/kg, up 7p to 27p/kg on last week with 17.5kg at £108, 18kg at £110, 19kg at £115 and 24 kg to £140, some £6 higher than last week.

A steady trade in Markethill saw 1,130 head sell from 530p to 564pkg with 20.3kg at £114.50, 20.2kg at £113.50 and 20kg at £112.

Store lambs were a very strong trade with 16.3kg at £113 and 12.4kg at £80.

In Saintfield 790 head sold from 545p to 630p/kg, up 10p/kg with £173 for 27kg Beltex, £146 for 28kg Texels and the main run from £128 to £143.

In Ballymena, 23.5kg made £134.50.

Fat ewes

Fat ewes are a solid trade, with Gortin hitting £198 with a run from £118 to £187. Kilrea topped £224. In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £120 to £184 with plainer sorts from £70 to £100. In Saintfield, Texels topped £195 with a run from £148 to £188.

