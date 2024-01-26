Tavan Meats Ltd has been suspended from slaughtering animals by the Cavan County Council, after non-compliances were found at the Cavan factory.

The factory has a registered address at Rantavan, Mullagh, Co Cavan, and the company also completes the on-farm slaughter and collection of injured cattle.

Following a scheduled joint inspection by Cavan County Council and the Department of Agriculture, the approval of Tavan Meats Ltd, Cavan, to operate as a slaughterhouse has been suspended by Cavan County Council due to non-compliances with both food safety and animal welfare regulations, a Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The Food Safety Authority of Ireland is working closely with Cavan County Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

"As this matter is ongoing, there is no further comment at this time.”

Enforcement notice

Cavan County Council confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that an enforcement notice was issued in relation to a food premises in the county.

“Cavan County Council is not in a position to comment further, as this is an ongoing statutory process,” it added.