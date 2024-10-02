It is critical that the entire industry remains vigilant to the threat of bluetongue, director of Meat Industry Ireland (MII), Dale Crammond has said.

His comments come after three sheep tested positive for the disease in Wales, after being imported there from England.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal that MII remains in close contact with the Department of Agriculture around the ongoing risk of the bluetongue virus appearing in the Irish cattle and sheep herd.

“It is critical that the entire industry remains vigilant, and particularly our farmer suppliers, in terms of the early identification and notification of animals appearing unwell,” he said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that the Department of Agriculture is working on preventing the disease entering the country.

“That has to be the key objective here. I’m not planning on the basis that it will arrive; I’m planning on the basis that we will prevent it from getting here. It would be very damaging were it to. It’s not an eventuality that we want to see happening. Resources have gone into monitoring it closely to make sure it doesn’t arrive.”