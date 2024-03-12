Farmers stocked above 170kg N/ha do not necessarily need to apply for a derogation if they export sufficient quantities of slurry. \ Donal O'Leary

The agfood.ie facility for farmers to apply for a 2024 nitrates derogation is now live, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) portal for farmers to declare their herd’s nitrates band for the coming year has also been opened for dairy farmers who chose not allow their co-op to directly report cow yields to the Department of Agriculture.

Those who do not submit a band will be automatically assigned to the highest band.

For the first time, farmers will have the option of choosing to notify the Department of their intent to feed lower protein dairy rations and have their per cow nitrogen excretion rate reduced.

This option is currently only available to those declaring nitrates bands through the ICBF portal.

Closing date

The closing date for submitting both derogation applications and nitrates bands has been set for 19 April.

Fertiliser accounts for 2023 must be submitted by this date for those seeking a 2024 derogation.

Nitrogen and phosphorus statements for the period January to 31 December 2023 are also available through farmers’ agfood.ie accounts.

The Department has advised farmers stocked over 170kg N/ha that they can remain compliant with nitrates rules if they export sufficient quantities of slurry or farmyard manure.

“The Nitrates Derogation provides farmers with an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates, subject to certain conditions designed to protect the environment and meet the requirements of the Nitrates Directive,” Minister McConalogue said.

“I encourage more intensively stocked farmers to engage as soon as possible with this application process and to discuss the need for a derogation with their agricultural adviser.”

The closing date for derogation applications and dairy banding submissions is 19 April 2024. Farmers who applied for a derogation in 2023 are also reminded they must submit Fertiliser Accounts for 2023 by the closing date.

Protein %

The Department released further details on the newly-granted flexibility on nitrogen excretion rates allowed for feeding low protein rations.

Cows producing over 6,500kg of milk are assigned a default excretion figure of 106kg N; this will reduce to 103kg for rations between 14% and 15% crude protein, 100kg for rations between 13% and 14% and 98kg for rations lower than 13%.

Those producing 4,501-6,500kg of milk are assigned a default excretion figure of 92kg N; this will reduce to 90kg for rations between 14% and 15% crude protein, 89kg for rations between 13% and 14% and 87kg for rations lower than 13%.

Finally, those producing less than 4,500kg of milk are assigned a default excretion figure of 80kg N; this will reduce to 79kg for rations between 14% and 15% crude protein, 78kg for rations between 13% and 14% and 76kg for rations lower than 13%.

“To allow farmers to plan and seek recognition for these proposed changes in 2024, I am allowing dairy farmers to avail of this option to reduce their herd’s excretion rate by declaring their intention to feed lower crude protein concentrates to their cows in 2024 and then following through on this during the year,” Minister McConalogue said.