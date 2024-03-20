Milk prices have seen another rise for the month of February with increases given across the board by dairy co-ops.

Dairygold and Tirlán are the most recent co-ops to set prices for February milk, with both offering a price rise for last month’s supplies.

Tirlán will pay a base of 36.7c/l, excluding VAT, for February’s milk, with a seasonality bonus of 2.9c/l on all non-contracted volumes.

A further bonus of 0.47c/l will be paid out to all suppliers eligible for the co-op’s sustainability action payment.

Dairygold’s February milk price was announced at 38.1c/l, excluding VAT, at standard constituents inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.

A further 2c/l, excluding VAT, will be added to the February price in the form of the processor’s early calving bonus.

Lakeland Dairies increased its base price by 1.43c/l, excluding VAT, bringing the co-op’s price to 39.43c/l, excluding VAT.

Kerry followed with a rise of 0.95c/l, excluding VAT, for February supplies.

This brings the processor’s base price to 36.2c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

A milk contract payment of 1.9c/l will also be paid on all qualifying milk volumes, excluding VAT.

A Kerry spokesperson said that global consumer demand is improving which should lead to improved dairy demand.

GDT

Despite these rises, prices at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) fell for a second consecutive occasion during Tuesday’s auction.

The trading event finished with the GDT index down 2.8% on the previous auction a fortnight ago, where the index fell by 2.3%, which represented the first drop since November.

All products bar anhydrous milk fat dropped in price since the last event, which was up 2.5% to €6,238/t.