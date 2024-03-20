Milk prices have seen another rise for the month of February with increases given across the board by dairy co-ops.
Dairygold and Tirlán are the most recent co-ops to set prices for February milk, with both offering a price rise for last month’s supplies.
Tirlán will pay a base of 36.7c/l, excluding VAT, for February’s milk, with a seasonality bonus of 2.9c/l on all non-contracted volumes.
A further bonus of 0.47c/l will be paid out to all suppliers eligible for the co-op’s sustainability action payment.
Dairygold’s February milk price was announced at 38.1c/l, excluding VAT, at standard constituents inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses.
A further 2c/l, excluding VAT, will be added to the February price in the form of the processor’s early calving bonus.
Lakeland Dairies increased its base price by 1.43c/l, excluding VAT, bringing the co-op’s price to 39.43c/l, excluding VAT.
Kerry followed with a rise of 0.95c/l, excluding VAT, for February supplies.
This brings the processor’s base price to 36.2c/l, excluding VAT, for all milk supplied at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.
A milk contract payment of 1.9c/l will also be paid on all qualifying milk volumes, excluding VAT.
A Kerry spokesperson said that global consumer demand is improving which should lead to improved dairy demand.
GDT
Despite these rises, prices at the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) fell for a second consecutive occasion during Tuesday’s auction.
The trading event finished with the GDT index down 2.8% on the previous auction a fortnight ago, where the index fell by 2.3%, which represented the first drop since November.
All products bar anhydrous milk fat dropped in price since the last event, which was up 2.5% to €6,238/t.
