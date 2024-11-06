Minister Heather Humphreys said that such programmes could not exclude EU produce. \ Philip Doyle

Minister Heather Humphreys has said that sourcing only Irish-produced foods for school meals would be a breach of EU rules.

It comes after dairy farmers and farming representative organisations criticised that cheese supplied to children under the school meals programme is of Dutch origin.

The programme is operated by the Department of Social Protection and will be extended cover 3,200 eligible schools in 2025 in respect of 550,000 children.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, Minister Humphreys said that such programmes could not exclude EU produce.

“Under EU laws, and as reflected in public procurement rules, it cannot be specified that food must originate from a particular country. That would be in breach of EU single market rules,” she said.

“All schools who wish to avail of funding are responsible for choosing their school meals supplier on the open market in a fair and transparent manner in accordance with public procurement rules and the primary relationship is between school and supplier.”

Hot school meals

The Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association had described the incident as “surreal” and an “insult” to Ireland’s hard-pressed 18,000 dairy farmers.

Responding to the minister, the Laois Offaly TD said that the entire episode reflects an incoherent and contradictory approach being adopted by the government.

“It is just an incredible pity that Government could not find some way of implementing [the hot school meals programme] while prioritising Irish farm produce, which is among the healthiest and most nutritionally dense produce in the world,” Deputy Nolan said.

“Instead, we have a situation where, in all likelihood, tonnes of Dutch cheese will continue to be imported while our own homegrown cheese is pushed aside.”

