Owners must record the total number of equines present on their holding, including those with and without passports (typically foals).

The 2024 census will be held on the night of Saturday 30 November 2024.

The Department of Agriculture has notified horse owners that it is introducing a new equine traceability system, with a census taking place on 30 November central to its introduction.

Department officials have warned horse owners that they risk losing their equine premises registration number (EPRN) if they fail to complete the census, or declare that they have no equines in the census. The EPRN is similar to a herd number for other livestock.

“The new system will be based on equine census returns; it is therefore critically important that all people keeping equines complete a census,” the department wrote.

“Failure to return a census or, submission of a nil return, will result in an equine premises registration number (EPRN) being made inactive on the Departments systems, which may in future prevent keepers of equines from being able to register foals, export horses or sell horses.”

Where EPRNs are deactivated, people or keepers who intend to keep horses in the future, will be required to reapply to their Regional Veterinary Office to reactivate their number.

All registered equine keepers will be requested to complete a census return through submitted by post, or online through the Agfood.ie online portal.

Further details can be found at gov.ie/equinecensus2024

Q. Is it mandatory to complete and submit and annual census return?

A. Yes – EU Animal Health Law provides that each member state must record the habitual residence of each equine resident in their country on a central database.

The equine identification and traceability elements of this EU legislation have been transposed into national law via S.I. 254 of 2023.

It is an offence not to comply with the EU and national requirements.

Q. Will my census data be shared outside of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM)?

A. No – individual census data will not be shared by DAFM with any other organisation.

Cumulative data, where no individual or premises can be identified, may be used in the preparation of reports, policy documents etc. Your census data may be used within DAFM to establish your eligibility for certain DAFM Schemes.

Q. How often is the equine census conducted?

A. The equine census is conducted on an annual basis, generally at the end of November.

Q. Who must complete the census?

A. The registered keeper of every premises where any equines are kept on census night must submit a completed census return. Where your premises is registered to keep equines but there are no equines present there on the night of the census, you are still required to complete a census form indicating that position.

Q. What happens if I do not submit a census return?

A. Keepers who do not return a completed census return are committing an offence. Failure to return a census, may in future, prevent you from being able to:

Register foals.

Export your horses.

Sell your horses.

In addition, they may not be eligible for payments under DAFM equine-related Schemes.

Q. What information must be submitted?

A.

(i) The total number of equines present on your holding that permanently live there; including those with and without passports (typically foals).

(ii) The total number of equines present on your holding on census night that do not generally live there (visiting – for breeding, competition purposes etc.).

(iii) ONLY in respect of the equines that permanently live on your holding and have passports (as at (i) above) - their UELNs (passport numbers) and the approximate dates on which they moved to your premises.