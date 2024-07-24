The challenging year to date dominated by inclement weather and poor grass growth is leaving many flocks in a much poorer position for the time of year.

Common issues reported on some farms include lower winter forage supplies saved, a lower percentage of lambs drafted and a higher number of ewes in poor body condition.

The result is flocks requiring much more remedial attention to provide a platform for positive reproductive performance.

Ewes will require much more preferential treatment to regain condition ahead of this year’s breeding. The payback from doing so is significant as outlined here.

It is reasonable for flockowners to be focused on lambs, but this attention needs to centre on putting a finishing or marketing plan in place that gets lambs moved off-farm in a timely fashion and frees up sufficient grass for ewes. The quicker problems are faced, the greater the options will be.

As detailed here, in excess of 7,600 farmers need to source a Sheep Improvement Scheme-eligible genotyped ram in 2024. The demand provides opportunities for pedigree breeders to capitalise on this demand, while commercial farmers with eligible rams to sell may also be able to improve the attractiveness of their stock.

The sharp cuts to lamb prices in recent weeks have rocked confidence with many typical mid-season producers failing to benefit from higher prices before markets dipped. There is a myriad of factors to consider when trying to decide the most suitable lambing date for your flock.

It may be the case that the current system is the best, but it is still a worthwhile process to review your breeding programme. Some areas to consider and market forecasts for the first half of 2024 are discussed here.

Confidence may be at a low level at present but with sheep numbers falling in almost every European country, demand should hopefully stabilise and provide a well-needed boost ahead of this year’s breeding sales.