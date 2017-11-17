Sign in to your account
Good week, bad week: winners and loser in farming this week

By on
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.
Find out who had a week to remember and who had a week to forget in agriculture.

Good week for…

  • Sheep farmers, who are set to receive €16m in payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

  • Farmers with finished cattle to sell, as the factory agents scramble to secure cattle for the Christmas trade.

  • Those worried about the fodder shortage, as the Department of Agriculture makes plans for a fodder relief scheme.

  • Irish agri-food exports, as Minister Creed and Bord Bia’s trade mission continues in Japan and South Korea.

    • Bad week for…

  • Kerrygold butter, which is to be dropped by two major retailers in a row over price. It’s not all bad news though, with the trademark golden packaging set to grace shelves in South Korea.

  • The fight against rural crime, as calls mount for more gardaí in rural Ireland to combat the rising tide of burglaries and assault.

  • Malting barley growers, who were protesting outside the Guinness headquarters at St James’s Gate this week over prices.

  • Most farmers, as poaching of land by cattle comes under the spotlight in the new Nitrates Action Programme.
  • The agricultural industry fighting against the tide of popular opinion, when it comes to the controversial registration of glyphosate.

