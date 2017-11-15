Sign in to your account
code
Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

By on
Beef prices on the rise, focus on getting winter ready, report on Agritechnica plus don’t miss your 32-page guide to Dairy Day.
Beef prices on the rise, focus on getting winter ready, report on Agritechnica plus don’t miss your 32-page guide to Dairy Day.

Machinery pull-out: We have five pages of Agritechnica coverage from our team in Hannover.

Pedigree pull-out: Patrick McClean’s Roughan Madilin sold for €14,500 at the inaugural Irish Charolais Society elite heifer sale at Tullamore mart last weekend.

Agribusiness: In a world which has become categorised by unprecedented volatility, today’s agribusinesses are facing complex and interconnected risks. Ciara Jackson of Aon explains the key risks to Eoin Lowry.

Livestock: Don’t stock the milking platform too high was the message from John Roche at an LIC event. Aidan Brennan reports.

DAIRY DAY 2017: Don’t miss your 32-page guide to next Thursday’s Dairy Day event in Punchestown. Pick up three tokens and bring them with you on the day to attend for free or you can purchase a ticket for Dairy Day here.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Ballymena, Elphin and Roscommon marts.

Farm Buildings: For farmers thinking of applying for TAMS II grant aid it is important that they familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions to ensure they receive full payment.

Focus – Winter ready: With fodder scarce on many farms, farmers need to look at options as to how to get through this winter.

Property: Hidden in the beautiful rolling countryside of east Clare is 140 acres of sheer quality, writes Anthony Jordan.

Irish Country Living: From gherkins and quail eggs to smoked meats and traditional breads, meet some of the new Irish bringing flavours from home to our food scene.

Available in shops today!

