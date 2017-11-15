Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal

Beef prices on the rise, focus on getting winter ready, report on Agritechnica plus don’t miss your 32-page guide to Dairy Day.

Machinery pull-out: We have five pages of Agritechnica coverage from our team in Hannover.

Pedigree pull-out: Patrick McClean’s Roughan Madilin sold for €14,500 at the inaugural Irish Charolais Society elite heifer sale at Tullamore mart last weekend.

Agribusiness: In a world which has become categorised by unprecedented volatility, today’s agribusinesses are facing complex and interconnected risks. Ciara Jackson of Aon explains the key risks to Eoin Lowry.

Livestock: Don’t stock the milking platform too high was the message from John Roche at an LIC event. Aidan Brennan reports.

DAIRY DAY 2017: Don’t miss your 32-page guide to next Thursday’s Dairy Day event in Punchestown. Pick up three tokens and bring them with you on the day to attend for free or you can purchase a ticket for Dairy Day here.

Martwatch: Coverage of trade at Ballymena, Elphin and Roscommon marts.

Farm Buildings: For farmers thinking of applying for TAMS II grant aid it is important that they familiarise themselves with the terms and conditions to ensure they receive full payment.

Focus – Winter ready: With fodder scarce on many farms, farmers need to look at options as to how to get through this winter.

Property: Hidden in the beautiful rolling countryside of east Clare is 140 acres of sheer quality, writes Anthony Jordan.

Irish Country Living: From gherkins and quail eggs to smoked meats and traditional breads, meet some of the new Irish bringing flavours from home to our food scene.

Available in shops today!