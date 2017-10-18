Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and milk prices

In the news today, Thursday 19 October: Danny Healy-Rae has some forthright views on climate change, more co-ops are set to announce milk prices and we have fallout from the tractor NCT story.

Weather forecast

It’s going to be a wet one for many today.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning for a large number of counties which will see rainfall amounts of between 30mm and 50mm.

Either way, the rain will be widespread with some thunder likely too.

Top temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C.

The rain will clear on Thursday night but it will get cold. Temperatures will drop to between 3°C and 7°C. This will result in some grass frost.

In the news

In the wake of the hurricane which hit us on Monday,do you know what to do if you have to make an insurance claim?

Two more co-ops, Aurivo and Dairygold set their September milk prices. One co-op increased the price, the other held it.

A Co Donegal man has pleaded not guilty in relation to the theft of livestock worth over €107,000 at a midland’s court today.

And finally, a Co Mayo farmer welcomed twin calves into the world during ex-hurricane Ophelia. He told us about his farming week.

What’s on today

The Longford executive of the IFA is hosting its monthly meeting. The meeting gets under way at 9pm in the Longford Arms Hotel. Angus Woods is IFA’s livestock chairman and he is the guest speaker.

Another Grass10 farm walk. This time it’s in Causeway in Co Kerry on the farm of Michael and John Casey at 11am. The farm walk is all about closing up for the autumn to have grass in the spring. That makes sense.

