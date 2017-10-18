Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and milk prices
In the news today, Thursday 19 October: Danny Healy-Rae has some forthright views on climate change, more co-ops are set to announce milk prices and we have fallout from the tractor NCT story.
Weather forecast
It’s going to be a wet one for many today.
Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning for a large number of counties which will see rainfall amounts of between 30mm and 50mm.
Either way, the rain will be widespread with some thunder likely too.
Top temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C.
The rain will clear on Thursday night but it will get cold. Temperatures will drop to between 3°C and 7°C. This will result in some grass frost.
In the news
