Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate and grain growers' protest
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: glyphosate and grain growers' protest

By on
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 October 2017.
Have you missed out on any of the top stories today? Catch up with the top five stories from www.farmersjournal.ie today, 24 October 2017.
  • MEPs have voted to ban glyphosate ahead of a final decision tomorrow, but not all agreed.
  • The Irish Grain Growers group has staged a protest against low malting barley prices.
  • There are no plans to extend next week’s farmyard manure spreading deadline.
  • FBD has announced that storm Ophelia could cost the insurer €6m.
  • A driver is to receive a court summons for towing a trailer without an EB licence.

    • Photo of the day

    Courtesy of the Irish Farmers Journal picture desk here is our photo of the day:

    Barry Connaire with his cattle at Ballynulty, Attymon, Co Galway. David Ruffles

    More in News
    Member
    Is there a future for crop-based biofuels?
    News
    Is there a future for crop-based biofuels?
    By Thomas Hubert on 24 October 2017
    Member
    David Dilger turns over a new leaf
    Dealer
    David Dilger turns over a new leaf
    By The Dealer on 24 October 2017
    Glyphosate ‘vital’ to tillage farming – McGuinness
    News
    Glyphosate ‘vital’ to tillage farming – McGuinness
    By Amy Forde on 24 October 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Member
    Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse
    News
    Pictures and podcast: grain protest heading for Guinness Storehouse
    By Pat O'Toole on 24 October 2017
    Glyphosate ‘vital’ to tillage farming – McGuinness
    News
    Glyphosate ‘vital’ to tillage farming – McGuinness
    By Amy Forde on 24 October 2017
    European Parliament votes to ban glyphosate
    News
    European Parliament votes to ban glyphosate
    By Amy Forde on 24 October 2017
    Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
    10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
    View ad
    Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
    Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
    View ad
    Milking Parlour
    De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
    View ad
    Meal and feed storage
    indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
    View ad
    White PVC Patio Doors
    White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
    View ad

    Place ad