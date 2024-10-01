The popularity of bale shears has grown significantly on Irish farms over the past number of years.

The attachment is now being grant-aided through TAMS III under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS), which has caught the attention of many farmers.

The official TAMS documentation states that a 60% grant aid on a silage bale slice with a plastic removing attachment unit is available, at a reference cost of €3,535. This means a successful applicant will get back €2,121 off the buying price, once it costs at least the reference cost.

Time savings

Farmers using bale shears quote time savings in the region of 50% to 60% compared to traditional feeding methods.

Another major benefit is the safety element of not having to leave the tractor or loader cab and therefore staying clean and dry.

These types of machines tend to retain the film using two methods, either through a hook system or a pinching system.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that these two systems are patented by two Irish manufacturers, while other manufacturers then use the concept under licence or by paying a royalty fee.

Cashels Engineering

Mayo-based Cashels Engineering offers its 4ft and 5ft bale cutter and film catcher models.

The larger is more suited to export markets where larger diameter bales are more common.

Cashels Engineering's bale shears.

Cashels’ design includes a curved frame for a larger opening area to handle bales up to 1.35m (4ft model) and 1.6m (5ft model) in diameter.

Patented

The firm uses a patented film/net-retaining mechanism with four hooks mounted in a single row across the machine.

These hooks are operated using a hydraulic sequencing valve,engaging and disengaging as the blade is opened and closed.

The serrated cutting blade is double-edged and made using Hardox steel.

An optional meal bucket attachment is available at a price of €1,050 plus VAT. This is retained on the tines via a spring-loaded pin.

The option of fitting additional tines on the outer sides is also available. Excluding brackets, the 4ft model weighs 400kg, while the larger 5ft model weighs 460kg.

Bolt-on brackets

A range of bolt-on brackets is available.

The 4ft model starts at €3,700 plus VAT.

Keltec bale slice.

Keltec

Manufacturing bale shears since 2008, Keltec Engineering’s design works in a different fashion to most other manufacturers.

The firm’s shear pinches and holds the bale’s wrap and net on the top of the bale, while the cutting blade slices from the bottom upwards.

Once the bale is cut within 18in of the top frame, the sequencing valve is initiated, triggering the grippers to close.

Due to the upwards fashion in which it cuts the bale, it’s probably best suited if feeding into a diet feeder.

As the bale is being sliced, the silage falls away from the wrap and net.

The machine comes with the option of a meal feeding bucket, which costs an additional €950 plus VAT. It features a double-edged Hardox cutting blade and seven reinforced tines. The unit's operation is controlled using a double-acting valve. Weighing in at 480kg (without brackets), it is priced at €3,850 plus VAT and comes with bolt-on brackets to suit.

Keltec also offers a combi shear with a plastic-retaining device, which can be used to feed both bales and pit silage. It uses the same plastic-retaining device, hardox tines and features a hardened steel cutting edge. It is available in two sizes.

The 5ft (1.52m) models weighs in at 745kg and is priced at €5,920 plus VAT. The 6ft 4in (1.93m) version weighs in at 800kg and is priced at €6,550 plus VAT.

Goweil.

Goweil

Goweil offers its round bale slicer (RBS), which has been designed for use with either the tractor’s three-point linkage or via a telehandler or front-end loader.

The RBS uses eight hooks to hold and retain the film and net while the bale is being cut. The hooks are operated using a hydraulic sequencing valve, which engages and disengages as the blade is opened and closed. The full operation is done using one double-acting third service.

As standard, the RBS encompasses five 1m reinforced tines and a double-edged serrated Hardox cutting blade. Weighing in at 440kg, the unit is designed to handle 1.4m and 1.5m round bales, but can’t be used to feed out pit silage.

The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford imports and distributes the Goweil range.

Fitted with brackets to suit, the unit is priced at €4,100 plus VAT.

Tanco bale shears.

Tanco

Since the launch of the i70 bale shear at the National Ploughing Championships in 2009, Tanco has taken the bale shears market by storm.

The Carlow-based manufacturer further developed the concept in 2013, and later launched the i73. This had the added capability of handling slighter larger bales. The i73 is designed to handle round bales of up to 1.55m in diameter.

Tanco uses a gripping jaw-like mechanism that holds the plastic without piercing it. Once the bale is discharged and the rams have been fully opened, the sequence valve will release the pressure from the clamp holding the plastic.

The i73 weighs in at 380kg (excluding brackets) and is designed to only handle round bales. The machine also comes with the option of a quick-attach bucket which costs an additional €1,160 plus VAT.

Tanco also manufactures an i75 Multishear, which can be used to feed out bales and pit silage. This weighs in at 730kg (without brackets).

A range of bolt-on brackets are available for both. The i73 is priced at €4,670 plus VAT, while the i75 is €7,920 plus VAT.

ProDig Pro Slice bale shears.

ProDig

ProDig Attachments offers three options for feeding silage bales with film/net-retaining devices. These include the Pro Slice, Megabite shear grab and the Shear Genius shear bucket.

The Pro Slice is a standalone bale shears for those only feeding bales, and in need of a lightweight solution.

The Pro Slice is compatible with all bales from 1.2m (4ft) to 1.5m (5ft).

As standard, the unit is fitted with five 985mm (39in) tines but is bushed for an additional two. The device uses three pairs of jaw-like clamps and works via a hydraulic sequencing valve. ProDig uses Hardox and Domex plate steel in its construction.

The Pro Slice weighs 452kg and is priced at €4,024 plus VAT (including brackets).

ProDig also offers its Mega Bite and Shear Genius shear grab and shear bucket, both of which are fitted with retaining devices doubling up as a bale shears.

The Shear Genius is available in widths from 1.5m to 2.5m. Taking the GS 1500 as the entry model, it’s just under 5ft wide and weighs 720kg with a price of €6,224 plus VAT including euro brackets.

Meanwhile, taking MB 1500 as the entry-level Megabite shear grab, it weighs in at 625kg and is priced at €6,224 plus VAT including euro brackets.

Shearman.

Shearman

Fastparts, a division of Farmhand, the well-known Irish importer of Krone, Amazone, Quicke, Zuidberg and APV, distributes the Shearman 1700 bale shears through its dealer network.

The 1.7m Shearman 1700 comes fitted with six tines and is designed to retain film and net using four hooks instead of a jaw-like clamping mechanism. This operates via a hydraulic sequencing valve, therefore only one double-acting service is required. Unlike its competitors, it is fitted with bolt-on knife sections for easy replacement.

The Shearman is fitted as standard with weld-on euro brackets, while other brackets are available. The unit weighs in at 540kg and is priced at €3,550 plus VAT.

Nugent bale shears.

Nugent

Nugent Engineering, based in Dungannon, Co Tyrone, offers its bale cutter and wrap catcher through its broad dealer network. It features a curved frame for a larger opening angle to handle 4x4 round bales of silage. Across the width of the machine are serrated knife sections and six tines, as standard.

The film/net-retaining device comprises two pairs of jaw-like hooks, which are operated through a hydraulic sequencing valve. When the shears are closed, oil is diverted via the sequencing valve, engaging the hooks to catch the film/net.

Once the frame has been fully opened, the hooks release and let go of the film/net.

A range of bolt-on brackets are available to suit all headstocks. The Nugent bale shears weighs approximately 450kg and is priced at €3,500 plus VAT.

Rohan bale shears.

Rohan

Limerick-based Rohan Engineering has been manufacturing its bale slice for over a decade. The company claims to be the only manufacturer that offers a floating clamp, designed to handle irregular-shaped round bales.

Once a bale has been picked up, the floating clamp hinges on the same frame as the cutting blade, meaning both move parallel to one another.

The clamp is loaded using a hydraulic sequencing valve, which engages and disengages as the blade is opened and closed.

This machine is designed for feeding 4x4 and 5x4 round bales. Rohan uses a double-edged Hardox cutting blade on both machines. An optional bucket attachment is also available.

As standard, the unit is fitted with five tines but is bushed for up to seven tines, if required. The machine weighs in at 400kg (excluding brackets) and is supplied with brackets to suit any headstock. It is priced at €3,660 plus VAT.

Rohan also offers a combi unit for those after a hybrid pit and bale feeding option.

It weighs in at 600kg and costs €5,280 plus VAT.

Hustler.

Hustler

Hustler, the New Zealand-based machinery manufacturer, offers one bale shears model with a film-retaining device, namely the LX190. The LX190 is a sole bale slice, which uses four hooks to retain the film/net. These hooks are operated through a hydraulic sequencing valve which engage and disengage as the blade is opened and closed. Using four-inch rams, the unit is designed to handle 4ft bales with ease.

The LX190 weighs in at 469kg and is priced at €3,577 plus VAT including brackets.

Johnston Farm Equipment Ltd, the well-known Massey Ferguson dealer in Co Longford, is responsible for the importation and distribution of the full Hustler equipment range in Ireland.

Stekro bale shears.

Stekro

Stekro is a Polish manufacturer of farm machinery. Its bale shears is quite similar to many of the others listed. It is fitted with seven tines and is designed to retain film and net using four hooks, which operate via a hydraulic sequencing valve.

With an opening width of 1.3m, its available in widths of 1.7m to 1.9m and features a tine length of 1,000mm. It can be equipped with any bracket as standard and weighs in at 450kg.

Coming in a powder-coated finish, the unit is priced at €3,009 plus VAT.

Talex bale shears.

Talex

Talex is another Polish company, probably best known in Ireland for its mulchers and attachments. Its bale shears is fitted with six heavy-duty stone fork tines and is designed to retain film and net using four hooks, which operate via a hydraulic sequencing valve.

With an opening width of 1.5m, the Talex machine is fitted with seven replaceable cutting blades, which are riveted into place for easy changing. It weighs in at 400kg and has a 1,000kg load capacity. Available on any brackets, it is priced at €3,200 plus VAT.

Scully bale shears.

Scully

Best known for its bale and livestock trailers, Kerry engineering company, Scully, also offers a bale shears. Fabricated using 100 x 8mm box section, Scully use five 39in stone fork tines.

The unit retains the film and net using six hooks, which operate via a hydraulic sequencing valve. With an opening width of 1.5m, the unit features welded on hardened cutting edge.

Scully said all units are shot-blasted before receiving two coats of two pack paint.

It weighs in at 480kg and is priced at €4,030 plus VAT. On this season’s shears, Scully is offering the option of a meal bucket that can be supplied with the unit at additional cost.

Sonarol.

Sonarol

Polish manufacturer Sonarol offers its three-in-one combi cutter, which it says acts as a silage cutter, a bale shear, and a bucket for bulk materials.

Very similar to some of the Irish designs, it uses a hydraulically operated clamp to hold the plastic film/net of the bale being cut.

The 1.6m shears weighs 600kg (bucket is an extra 120kg).

Claiming to be made from high-strength steel preserved, the kit is finished in powder coating.

It can be fitted with a varying number of forged replaceable tines, while Sonarol claims the scoop blade is made of Hardox high wear resistance steel. It is priced at €3,252 plus VAT.

IEP bale shears.

IEP

Carlow-based manufacturer Irish Engineering Products (IEP) has been building bale shears since 2013. Its film/net-retaining device comprises four jaw-like hooks, which are operated through a hydraulic sequencing valve.

Sequencing valve

When the shears are closed, oil is diverted via the sequencing valve and the hooks catch the film/net. A bucket attachment is available on order for the 1.45m shears.

A range of bolt-on/welded brackets are available to suit all headstocks.

The IEP bale shears weighs in at 430kg and is priced at €3,414 plus VAT.