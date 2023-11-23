The latest figures on the drop in fertiliser use show the enormous strides that farmers are taking as part of their commitment to climate action, Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said.

Fertiliser sales fell by 18% in 2023 to 1,135,860t and since 2021 sales have fallen by 33%. Nitrogen sales dropped by 18% to 280,568t in 2023.

The climate action plan had set a reduction in nitrogen sales to 300,000t by 2030, with an interim target of 330,000t by 2025. This week’s figures show that these targets have been surpassed.

“Use of nitrogen fertiliser is down 30% since 2021 and is now at just over 280,000t, which is below the target set for the sector for 2030. It’s a phenomenal achievement to get beyond the target seven years ahead of time,” Cullinan said.

Derogation

The IFA will be among the stakeholders that meet with European Commissioner for the Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius this Thursday to discuss the nitrates derogation.

“While the nitrates derogation currently only deals with organic nitrogen, it is hugely significant that farmers have reduced chemical fertiliser by 30% in just two years. This cannot be ignored,” he said.

“We have consistently said that the work farmers are doing is not fairly acknowledged. Here is clear evidence of the impact that farmers are having. Farmers have implemented over 30 measures on their farms.

“It’s vitally important that both the Taoiseach and the Minister for Agriculture deliver a consistent message to the Commissioner on the very significant gains that have been made,” he said.