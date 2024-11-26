Industry figures are to speak on water quality and funding available to carry out new measures at the event. / Philip Doyle

The Farming for Water project that has €50m of its €60m budget ringfenced for farm water quality measures is running a farm walk in Co Meath on Tuesday 3 December.

The event will be hosted by Lakeland Dairies on the farm of suppliers Sean and John Gilsenan in Moynalty from 11am to 1pm.

The event will feature speakers from the co-op, the Local Authority Water Programme (LAWPRO) and Teagasc.

Attendees will be provided with information on how to access Farming for Water’s funding to deliver tailored measures on their farms.

The location of Moynalty was chosen to act as an example of where farmers are driving improvements in water quality.

Bedrock

Head of sustainability with Lakeland Dairies Rory Farrell referred to water quality as the “bedrock of our entire industry”.

“Our farmers are playing a real leadership role in delivering water quality improvements,” he said.

“The €60m EIP is a golden opportunity for farmers to make even further gains in this space while being rewarded for their efforts.

“This can be our ace up the sleeve for improving water quality and retaining the nitrates derogation.”

LAWPRO’s director of services Anthony Coleman reiterated that there are places for around 15,000 farmers in the project.

“The initiative will focus on supplementary measures for water quality, but will also include co-benefits such as aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity, climate action and natural flood management measures,” Coleman said.

“We are looking forward to working with Lakeland Dairies and farmers in the Moynalty catchment to help progress this project.”

Manager of the flagship Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) Noel Meehan stated that advisers are available to support farmers applying for water quality funding.

“For water quality to improve, it is essential that the right measure is put in the right place. ASSAP advisers will assist farmers in identifying what these measures are and the EIP will provide financial support to farmers to get these in place.

“By working with farmers in the Moynalty area and targeting the measures, we can start to move water quality in the catchment in the right direction.”