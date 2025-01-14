Luke Blackwell receiving the ABP Sustainable Farming Practices Award at the BT Young Scientist event.

Luke Blackwell from CBS Thurles in Thurles, Co Tipperary, was announced as the overall winner of the ABP Sustainable Farming Practices Award at the 2025 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

Blackwell won the award for his project ‘A novel approach to regenerative agriculture through the use of Comfrey as a sustainable soil enhancer’.

The project impressed judges for being innovative and forward-thinking, seeking to provide a sustainable solution to pollution problems and over-reliance on artificial fertilisers.

Agriculture sustainability manager for ABP Ireland and Poland Stephen Connolly congratulated the student for his innovative project.

“This award continues to highlight and celebrate the ingenuity of the next generation, who are committed to creating sustainable solutions to address the evolving challenges of modern agriculture.”

Project

The BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is one of the largest and longest-running STEM events in the world, with the 2025 exhibition being the 61st edition of the event.

Blackwell’s study compared Comfrey as a plant-based fertiliser against artificial fertilisers, focusing on its impact on soil health, crop yield and environmental sustainability.

Trials demonstrated that Comfrey improves soil structure, enhances organic matter and reduces nitrates runoff by 16.67%, lowering CO2 emissions by 10.6% compared with artificial fertilisers.

Combining Comfrey with slurry further enhanced its effectiveness, providing a practical and sustainable solution to regenerative farming challenges in Ireland.