Cereal growers are being swamped with enquiries for straw following concerns that lower yields will limit availability later this year.

The early surge in buying demand is primarily coming from dairy farmers across NI eager to replenish straw reserves ahead of the upcoming autumn calving season.

While the 2024 harvest is just getting under way, and the area of winter grain harvested to date is small, early reports indicate straw prices are up on last year.

Where straw has been sold out of the field, 4x4 bales are in the region of £30 before transport. That is anywhere from £3 to £8 above last year’s prices.

Large 8x4x3 square bales are in the region of £75 before transport, although the volumes changing hands are extremely limited and price reports are hard to come by.

Most arable farmers with harvesting under way state regular customers will get first priority on this year’s straw with any surplus bales being made available to new customers.

Imported straw

Merchants importing straw from England indicate they are also receiving a high volume of calls from repeat customers.

Early price quotes for winter barley straw imported from England are in the region of £180/t with merchants typically handling 8x4x3 square bales.

Straw imported from the Republic of Ireland is similar to local prices with round bales being purchased from €30 to €35.

When converted to sterling and transport included, it works out at close to £35 per bale delivered.

Square 8x4x3 bales are also costing north of £80 with 8x4x4 bales in the region of £90 depending on transport costs.

However, prices for straw south of the Irish border could ease following the Irish government’s decision to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure in response to concerns around fodder availability this winter.

In 2023, over 70,000ha of straw was chopped under the scheme.

Bale weight

Farmers looking to purchase straw should pay close attention to bale weight and request this information if pricing around.

There can be a significant range in bale weights which impacts the economics of buying straw. Round bales typically weigh 130kg to 170kg, while 8x4x3 bales can range from 350kg to 550kg.

For 8x4x3 squares priced at £80, those bales which weigh 350kg will cost £228/t, while bales averaging 550kg equates to a purchase cost of £145/t.

