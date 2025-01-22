Grassland Farmer of the Year, James Henderson from Kilkeel is presented with his award by Rodney Brown (left) from sponsor, Danske Bank and Michael Graham, the new UGS president for 2025.

James Henderson was crowed grassland farmer of the year at the annual spring conference organised by the Ulster Grassland Society (UGS).

Farming outside Kilkeel in Co Down, James runs a beef and sheep unit on 150 acres with his wife Brenda and their son Scott. As the winner of the UGS grassland competition, James goes forward to the British Grassland competition later this year.

Runner up went to Geoffrey Malcolmson, who milks 130 autumn calving cows on 225 acres with his father Kenny outside Newry.

Alan Hamilton, Broughshane and Josh Morton, Armagh were both awarded a special commendation for their grassland skills.

The Young Farmers Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) grassland competition was won by Chris Mitchell, Annaclone & Magherally YFC, with Matthew Clements, Trillick & District YFC, in second and Robert Brown, Moneymore YFC, in third.

The incoming UGS president for 2025 is CAFRE Greenmount farm manager, Michael Graham.

Read more

Delivering top beef margins in Co Down