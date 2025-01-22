A new TB group, which is to identify immediate priority areas for action to help cut disease rates in NI, will only have a limited number of farmers directly involved.

Answering a written question from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir confirmed that a new TB Partnership Steering Group (TBPSG) will include representatives from environmental organisations, farmers and the veterinary profession.

The proposal for the group was made in a review of TB by DAERA chief vet, Brian Dooher, published in November 2024. The group is to consider the content of that review and come forward with their initial plan by March 2025.

In his written answer, Minister Muir confirmed that 12 organisations have been invited to nominate one representative each to participate in the TBSPG.

To date, 10 organisations have agreed to take part, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the NI Agricultural Producers’ Association (NIAPA).

There are also representatives from the two main veterinary bodies in NI, the Dairy Council for NI, the Livestock Auctioneer’s Association and the Public Health Agency.

In addition, the NI Badger Group, Ulster Wildlife and the Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (USPCA) have signed up to the new group.