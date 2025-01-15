Calf birth registrations within the NI suckler herd fell by 16.5% in 2024, equating to a decline of almost 40,000 head when compared to the previous year.

The analysis provided by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) suggests suckler births are at their lowest level for close on 40 years, with 200,821 calves registered to a suckler dam in 2024, down from 240,727 births in 2023.

While there is still time for some late December-born animals to be registered within the 2024 dataset, in reality, that figure will be small and unlikely to significantly alter the year-on-year differential.

The decline in suckler birth registrations during 2024 follows on from the DAERA June census results, which showed suckler cow numbers in NI fell 4% compared to the previous year, to hit a 37-year low of 226,000 head.

Beef cross

In contrast to suckler calf births, the number of beef-sired calves born to a dairy dam continues to rise year-on-year.

For 2024, dairy beef calf registrations totalled 176,889 head, an increase of 38,279, or 27.6%, on the previous year.

Greater use of sexed semen to generate replacements has facilitated increased use of beef semen within dairy herds, as has a 2% increased use in dairy cow numbers to a record high of 325,325 in 2024.

Calf births registered to a dairy sire and dam were marginally lower in 2024 at 141,612 compared to 143,302 head during the previous year.

Read more

Castledale British Friesians claim prestigious title for third time