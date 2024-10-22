HW Blacklass Z995, which sold for the top price of 18,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Buyers from eight different countries purchased cattle at last weekend’s HW Angus fourth production sale.

Held on farm in Blackford, Scotland, through Harrison and Hetherington Limited, the sale included 30 breeding females and two choice bulls.

Twenty-seven breeding females exchanged hands, selling to an average of £5,324 (€6,391), while the two young bulls sold for 10,000gns (€12,005) each.

HW Blacklass

Taking the limelight was HW Blacklass Z995 ET, which stole the show by selling for a whopping 18,000gns (€21,610).

Just 15 months old, Blacklass is a daughter of the $225,000 Texas Iceman and the top donor cow HW Blacklass W233 ET, which goes back to a breeding female purchased from the famous Cudlobe herd in Canada in 2014.

After a bidding marathon, this exciting young heifer was knocked down to Angus House Farm in Romania.

HW Madam Pride V509, which sold for 12,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Selling at 12,000gns (€14,405) was the Rawburn Boss Hogg daughter HW Madam Pride V509.

Born in February 2019, this stylish young cow goes back to SAV Madame Pride 1138 ET and the world famous SAV Harvestor 0338.

Not only did this cow look the part, she also carries an impressive set of indexes, with 13 traits in the top 20% of the breed. She sold in-calf to HW Mr Equilibrium W202 to Messrs Jones from Devon.

HW Black Label, which sold for 10,000gns. / Mac Gregor Photography

Two lots hit the 10,000gns (€12,005) mark and it was the HW Mr Equilibrium W202 son HW Black Label which was the first to do so.

This promising 14-month-old bull goes back to the same cow family as the high seller HW Blacklass Z995.

Couple this with 13 traits in the top 10% of the breed and it’s easy to see what created all the interest in this young bull. Securing Black Label was Brissac Angus in France.

Red Angus bull

Also selling at 10,000gns (€12,005) was HW Red Russian Z001 ET, an August 2023-born son of Milwallah Marble Bar J53 and Red Rush Lilie ET, making him an outcross for most Angus breeders in Europe and the UK.

Angus House Farm in Romania added this one to their collection.

Melview Farms in Gloucestershire paid 7,000gns (€8,405) for the Rawburn Bannockburn T628 daughter HW Prauline X264. This massively-indexed cow goes back to MAC Prauline and sold in-calf to HW Blackbuddy Y222.

