Brendan and Oliver O'Hare with their supreme champion and top-priced heifer that sold for £6,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

The Northern Ireland Commercial Cattle Exhibitors Club held its stars of the future calf show in Ballmena Livestock Martket on Saturday 10 February.

A huge crowd of spectators saw just under 70 calves go through the show and sales ring, with the pre-sale show being judged by Louise Ballintyne.

Securing the top price was an August 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer from the herd of Brendan and Oliver O’Hare.

Supreme Champion from Brendan and Oliver O’Hare just sold for the top price of €6,500 at the Stars of the Future calf show in Ballymena??check out the champions and top prices on @farmersjournal later tonight. @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @ajwwoods pic.twitter.com/F0YtTX3r51 — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 10, 2024

The very sweet black heifer calf was sired by Huntershall Rosco and was bred from an Empire cow. She secured the overall Limousin championship and the supreme championship before securing the sale-topping price of £6,500 when the hammer fell to Gareth Corrie.

The O’Hares continued their successful streak in the sales ring when their second entry, a Limousin-crossbred heifer also born in August 2023, secured the second-highest price of the sale.

Look at the plates!! @FJ_Pedigree are in Ballymena today for the NICCEC Stars of the Future calf show?? The Reserve Native Champion title went to this March 23 born Hereford-cross heifer that sold for €2,900 ????@farmersjournal @IrishHereford pic.twitter.com/DF2BvxsNvi — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) February 10, 2024

The perfectly marked heifer was sired by Elite Ice Cream and she was also bred from an Empire cow.

This time, the purchase was made by the class sponsor Conor McVeigh of MCV Promotions for £5,000.

For a full sale report, make sure to pick up next week's Irish Farmers Journal.