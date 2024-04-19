Portauns T Junction sold for the top price of €5,900 at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society Sale in Athenry.

Following on from a hugely succesful premier sale just a couple of weeks ago in Roscrea, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society returned to Athenry Mart in Co Galway for their second sale of the season today (Thursday 18 April).

There were 42 bulls presented for sale with 72% of those bulls going on to find new homes.

The 30 lots sold to an average price of €4,085 with a top call of €5,900 recorded for John and Laurence Lynch's Portauns T Junction.

The August 2022-born bull was sired by Ewdenvale Ivor and he was bred from a Wilodge Joskins dam, Portauns Pauline. Having been tapped forward as the overall champion in the pre-sale show, the two-star, five-star bull recorded the top price of the day.

The one they’ve been waiting for here in Athenry?? Male Champion Portauns T Junction sold for €5,900?? Bred by Laurence and John Lynch from #limerick ?? Sired by @doveagenetics Ewdenvale Ivor ?? @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/zFkJuBMFin — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 18, 2024

Fourth prize winner Lisna Taz sold for €5,700????Well done to Dermot Shaughnessy from from Ballinasloe with this Tomschoice Lexicon sired bull?? @irishlimousin @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal @worldwidesires pic.twitter.com/bISbd1STIy — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 18, 2024

Second prize winner Ruan Trevor from Clare man Sean Lyons sells for €5,400 ??September 2022 born and sired by Plumtree Fabtastic ?? Shaping up to be another great sale here in Athenry for @irishlimousin @FJ_Pedigree @farmersjournal pic.twitter.com/aX6m6quMwI — Shanon Kinahan (@_shanonkinahan_) April 18, 2024

