Following on from a hugely succesful premier sale just a couple of weeks ago in Roscrea, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society returned to Athenry Mart in Co Galway for their second sale of the season today (Thursday 18 April).

There were 42 bulls presented for sale with 72% of those bulls going on to find new homes.

The 30 lots sold to an average price of €4,085 with a top call of €5,900 recorded for John and Laurence Lynch's Portauns T Junction.

The August 2022-born bull was sired by Ewdenvale Ivor and he was bred from a Wilodge Joskins dam, Portauns Pauline. Having been tapped forward as the overall champion in the pre-sale show, the two-star, five-star bull recorded the top price of the day.

