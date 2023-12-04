Pictured with the intermediate champion Sagesse Timothy at the Irish Charolais Cattle Society show and sale of bulls in Elphin is Áine Nerny and Niall Canning. The bull sold for €12,100

The annual Irish Charolais Cattle Society Christmas Cracker bull sale took place in Elphin last Saturday.

The sale is the pinnacle of the year in the Charolais world, with big competition first of all to get into the sale and then compete for the rosettes, and more importantly the money that’s spent around the ring.

The 2023 cracker didn’t disappoint, with a record average of €5,581 for 70 bulls sold on the day resulting in an 85% clearance. Four of the bulls in the sale sold for over €10,000, with a further 20 bulls selling for over €6,000.

Top call on the day went to the fourth youngest bull in the yard from Mayo breeder Padraig Egan. His November 2022 born bull Cloonglasna11 Tarzan, who stood second, was clapped out reserve junior champion in the pre-sale sow by judge Iain Millar from the Lochend Charolais herd in Scotland.

The Neptune son was out of a Cloverfield Excellent dam and came to Elphin on the back of some big wins on the summer 2023 show circuit. After a marathon bidding spree between an English buyer and a Donegal breeder, he was eventually knocked down to the English buyer at €16,200.

Reserve Junior champion at the @irishcharolais Christmas cracker bull sale in Elphin, a November 2022 born son of Neptune from Padraig Evan sells for €16200. He heads to a customer in Essex in Britain. @farmersjournal @FJBeef pic.twitter.com/PCUkTkx3pz — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) December 2, 2023

The intermediate champion was the next highest price in the sale, with Sagesse Timothy from well known father and son team, Brendan and Niall Canning form Co. Sligo taking home €12,100.

The September 2022 born Balmyle Vagabond son also had a big showing career behind him, having being crowned overall Charolais champion at the 2023 National Livestock Show in Tullamore last August.

Intermediate champion, and @tullamoreshow livestock show Charolais champion in 2023, Sagesse Timothy by Balmyle Vagabond sells for top price so far here at @irishcharolais Christmas cracker. @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree pic.twitter.com/IiquuTV1bu — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) December 2, 2023

Making up the top 3 prices was Offaly man Peter Spollen with his bull Ballydownan The Rock ET. The September 2022 born son of Doonally New went back to Texan Gie cow and was knocked down at €10,300 to a local Elphin suckler to weanling producer.

Christmas Cracker 2023: 2nd prize winner Ballydownan the Rock, a Sept 2022 born CF52 son heads to a local Kilmore suckler to weanling producer at €10,300. @farmersjournal @FJ_Pedigree @FJBeef @irishcharolais pic.twitter.com/dn0EM7uGe6 — Adam Woods (@ajwwoods) December 2, 2023

The final bull to hit the €10,000 mark was Dhuish Thunder from Cavan man Gerard McIntyre. The October 2022 born son of Lapon went back to a Crossmolina Jupiter cow. Thunder also picked up a red rosette in the pre-sale show.

For more on last weekend’s Irish Charolais Cattle Society Christmas Cracker show and sale of bulls pick up a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal, in shops on Thursday morning.