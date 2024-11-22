Kilbride Peggeries Ltd is seeking applicants with a minimum of two years of experience in the same or similar role.

Pig farm assistant – Co Cavan

Kilbride Peggeries Ltd is seeking one pig farm assistant for its enterprise based in Polleragh, Mountnugent, Co Cavan.

The main duties for the role include providing appropriate feed and ensuring clean, fresh water is always available to the livestock; observing the pigs for signs of illness, injury, or abnormal behaviour and reporting issues to the farm manager; maintaining clean and sanitary living environments, including pens, bedding, and feeding areas; and helping with breeding activities, including artificial insemination and pregnancy monitoring.

The employers are seeking applicants with a minimum of two years of experience in the same or similar role.

The position will be on a full-time permanent contract with a 39-hour working week. The role also offers an annual salary of €34,000.

To apply, email caffreyronan@gmail.com and to find more information, click here.

Two dairy farm assistants – Co Cavan

Fortfield Dairies has vacancies for two dairy farm assistants at its farm in Darraugh, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.

The dairy farm duties that come with the positions include milking and related activities, cleaning, AI, grassland management, machinery operation and the care of the animals.

The employer is seeking applicants with two years of relevant experience in the field.

The roles come with an annual salary of €34,000 with a requirement of working 39 hours/week.

To enquire about the roles, send you CV to donohoebre@gmail.com.

More details can be found here.

Horticulture operatives – Co Wexford

Kearns Fruit Farm Ltd is looking to hire horticulture operatives to work on the farm located at Curraghmore, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

The workers will be required to harvest soft fruits along with other general operations.

The contracts are for a 39-hour working week and come with an annual remuneration of €30,000.

To enquire or find out more about the roles, click here.