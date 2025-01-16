Caffrey brings experience of the pig farming sector to the position with years of hands-on expertise and he has committed himself to representing the interests of pig farmers nationwide. / Claire Nash

Michael Caffrey has been elected as the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) pigs chair.

The Cavan pig farmer was appointed to the role after an election took place during the committee's first meeting of the year at the Irish Farm Centre.

He said that he will aim to address the challenges within the sector during his tenure.

“I look forward to working closely with farmers, sector stakeholders and policymakers to fight for the needs of pig farmers, who are facing unprecedented challenges, including increased regulations in areas such as environmental standards, trade policies, sustainability and animal welfare.

“These challenges impact on family farms, where increased costs are often not adequately covered by the marketplace.

“I am committed to ensuring that these issues are addressed and that the voices of all pig farmers are heard.”

Experience

Caffrey brings experience of the pig farming sector to the position, with years of hands-on expertise and he has committed himself to representing the interests of pig farmers nationwide.

He takes over the role from Roy Gallie, who has been at the helm since late 2020.

Caffrey thanked his predecessor for his dedication and leadership during his term.

“Roy has been instrumental in representing the interests of pig farmers, navigating critical issues in particular during times of crisis,” he said.

"His contributions have been invaluable to the committee and the broader farming community.”