The 5ac holding at Ballyeden, Camolin, Co Wexford, will be auctioned in the second half of February.

Quinn Property has a trio of Co Wexford small holdings, including a cottage, going for online auction on the LSL platform in the second half of February and early March.

First to go under the hammer is a 5ac roadside holding at Ballyeden, Camolin, Co Wexford, which sells at noon on Tuesday 18 February.

Laid out in one roadside field that is accessed via a tarmac driveway, the land is currently all in grass and, subject to planning permission, there could be potential for a residence here.

The presence of a substantial solar farm in the adjoining property could also come into play here.

The roadside farm near Camolin, Co Wexford, is presently in grass.

This property is 4km from Camolin and 6km from Ballycarnew and it has a guide price of €15,000/ac.

The land at Duncormick is all in one block and divided into six divisions.

The next property slated for auction is on the southern coast of the county and consists of 24.5ac of land at Lacken, Duncormick.

Just 2km from Duncormick village and the R736 road, the land is all in one block and is currently in grass.

The land at Duncormick, Co Wexford, is currently all in grass.

It’s laid out in six divisions and there is a cattle crush and derelict farm building on site. The majority of the land is good with a small portion requiring some improvements. It is guided at €7,000/ac.

This property sells at online auction at noon on Friday 26 February.

The Carnew-based auctioneers has just launched a cottage on 0.5ac to the market for auction in early March.

Daisy Cottage, a roadside cottage with two bedrooms, has just come on the market.

The sitting room includes includes a solid fuel stove and the stairs to the first floor.

The kitchen has tiled flooring and fitted cabinets.

The dining room has exposed stone walls and laminate flooring.

Daisy Cottage, Ballybeg, Ferns, is just 3km from the village of Askamore in north Wexford and 6km from Carnew across the border in Co Wicklow.

It’s a tastefully renovated cottage with two bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, sitting room and bathroom.

Daisy Cottage, Ballybeg, Ferns, will be auctioned in early March.

The exterior of the roadside cottage includes a patio and partially covered sunroom that is a suntrap by day and forms a cosy outdoor area at night.

It is guided at €200,000 and goes for online auction at 3pm on Tuesday 4 March.