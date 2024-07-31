DEAR EDITOR,

It is with disbelief that I read of the minister’s latest hare-brained idea – how on God’s earth can he now give €70/acre to one group of farmers and not the other? Surely this is a new scheme, new rules, so why is it not open to all tillage farmers? Is this even legal? Is it discrimination?

As a grower who baled all straw and stayed loyal to my livestock customers every year, how can I now be at a loss of €7,000? Should the funds not have been divided across all cereal acres?