The balancing payment will represent the final 30% of farmers BISS and CRISS.

Some €264m in Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistribution of Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) payments began issuing to farmers on Monday.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue announced the round of 30% balancing payments and stated that they will bring farmers’ overall take from the two payments to €749m.

Minister McConalogue has said that since advance payments began issuing in October, the Department has paid €485m to over 109,000 farmers.

Monday’s round of balancing payments takes to 113,911 the number of farmers who have received BISS and CRISS funds this year.

“Some 93% of all eligible farmers have received a 70% advance payment,” he stated. "I am happy to confirm that the 30% balancing payments under the BISS and CRISS have now commenced and are on schedule.

“The efficient issuing of scheme payments is a key priority for me and my department. The €749m paid to date under the 2023 BISS and CRISS is a vital support for farm families across the country and to the overall rural economy.”

“Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as any outstanding queries are addressed.”

Young farmers

It was also announced that payments under the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF) will commence today.

"I am pleased that payments under the CISYF are also being issued, as these payments play a crucial role in supporting young farmers,” the minister said.

Any farmers who have outstanding queries from the Department have been urged to respond as soon as possible to allow payments to issue.

The Department’s direct payments helpline can be contacted at 057 867 4422.

