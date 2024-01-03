Payment runs under the various other schemes are also set to resume from this week, the Department said.

Payments under the main agricultural schemes have resumed this week following a break over the Christmas period.

The last payment run for 2023 under the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and the eco scheme took place on Thursday 21 December. According to the Department of Agriculture, payments under the eco scheme commenced again on 2 January 2024 and from 3 January 2024 for the ANC.

The last payment for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) took place on 19 December 2023, with payments recommencing on 2 January 2024. Payment runs under the various other schemes are also set to resume from this week, the Department said.