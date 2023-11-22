Total fertiliser sales in 2023 have fallen by 18% to 1,135,860t compared to what was sold in 2022, Department of Agriculture statistics reveal.

This drop marks a 33% reduction in fertiliser sales since 2021.

Nitrogen sales have also dropped by 18% to 280,569t, which represents a 30% reduction since 2021.

The Climate Action Plan calls for a reduction in nitrogen sales to 300,000t by 2030 with an interim target of 330,000t by 2025.

These figures show that this target has been surpassed in 2023.

Phosphorus and potassium sales have also dropped, by 10% and 12%, respectively.

Meanwhile, protected urea accounted for 13% of total fertiliser sales and 22% of straight nitrogen sales this year.